California's Democratic politicians can't seem to follow their own coronavirus advice

That celebration came just one day after Newsom and his wife had attended a dinner at the restaurant -- a 50th birthday party for political consultant and lobbyist Jason Kinney. They were two of a dozen people at the event, which was held at an outdoor table in the courtyard of the restaurant. Photos obtained by Fox 11 in Los Angeles showed Newsom sitting closely packed with other guests -- and none wearing a mask.

Newsom apologized when news of the dinner came to light. "I made a bad mistake," Newsom said 10 days after the dinner. "I should have stood up and ... drove back to my house. The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach."

Yup!