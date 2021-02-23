California professor put on paid administrative leave after video shows him chastising student who is hard of hearing

CNN has reached out to the Oxnard College Academic Senate, which has a voice in student and faculty matters.

Administrators said they have told students the district has the ability to make accommodations for any type of learning assistance that is needed. They said it's important for students to let faculty or the educational assistance center staff know their needs.

The home college for the student who is hard-of-hearing is Moorpark, another one of Ventura's campuses, according to administrators at the briefing. It's not uncommon for a student to take classes at other campuses, especially now, when the majority of classes have shifted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that the student was connected with the EAC (educational assistance center) folks at Moorpark College. However, we're still looking into the status of the student with regards to whether or not accommodation had been requested for this Oxnard College class," Gillespie said.

Administrators said they are in the process of meeting with and reaching out to the students involved.

Rand said at first she was worried that sharing the video with administrators may risk her graduation and her grades, but says without it, they wouldn't know what's happening with a faculty member.