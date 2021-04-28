California man who died in custody was restrained on his stomach for 5 minutes and lost consciousness, police body camera shows

Minutes after CPR starts, an officer declared there was "no pulse," the video shows. Arenales was later transported to a hospital.

The cause of Arenales' death has not been determined, and it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released and are expected to be placed on hold for several weeks before they are finalized, said Julia Sherwin, an attorney representing Arenales' family.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones," the city of Alameda said in a news release. "This outside investigation will provide an independent analysis into what may have occurred the day (Arenales) tragically lost his life."

First news release misleading, family attorney says

Sherwin, Arenales' family attorney, said the police body camera footage displays Arenales was unresponsive long before he was transported to the hospital.