California lifts regional stay-at-home orders as ICU crowding eases

Under the regional stay-at-home order, personal care services and movie theaters were closed and restaurants were limited to takeout and delivery only.

Schools in the purple tier must offer remote learning only -- but can reopen for in-person instruction after a county has been in the red tier for at least two weeks.

Individual counties, however, have the authority to set their own restrictions and can choose to keep the tougher restrictions in place. California residents can check the status of businesses and activities in their county on the state's coronavirus website.

"California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been hoping for," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

"Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared."