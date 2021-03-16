California governor mounts aggressive effort to combat recall campaign

Now that it appears likely that the recall will qualify for the ballot, Newsom has abruptly changed course -- shifting from brushing off questions about it to calling it a serious threat to Californians that will jeopardize the progressive goals he has championed. In the last two days, the governor has engaged in an unusual media blitz as his team has launched his new counter-effort, Stop the Republican Recall, to raise money and fire up Democratic support by casting recall proponents as extremists, anti-vaxxers and the kinds of violent insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in support of Trump.

Earlier Tuesday on ABC's "The View," Newsom allowed that he is worried about the campaign, noting that it is the sixth effort to recall him. One reason the recall now looks likely to qualify is because of the high signature validity rate thus far.

Though the verification effort is going slowly at the state level -- the most current report from the California Secretary of State's Office said that of the nearly 800,000 signatures verified by county officials so far, nearly 84% were valid.

"Am I worried about it? Of course I'm worried about it," Newsom said on "The View."

"The nature of these things, the up or down question, the zero-sum nature of the question is challenging ... so we're taking it seriously."