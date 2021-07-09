California earthquake sends boulders tumbling onto major highway

A strong earthquake hit near Lake Tahoe and could be felt in Northern California and Northern Nevada. Brett Durrant, who was traveling on highway 395 near Coleville, California, captured the effects of the earthquake on camera.

Brett Durrant was traveling along Highway 395 near Coleville, California, when clouds of dust erupted across the mountainsides next to him. Parts of the rock were collapsing.

"It's an earthquake!" Durrant's friend, who was driving, shouts in a video posted on Twitter. "The tires went a little funny, I thought maybe the road was just funny, it kind of wiggled. It wasn't. It's an earthquake!"

A strong earthquake jolted the eastern Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe on Thursday, causing shaking to be felt throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.

About 60 miles away in Coleville, Durrant witnessed cars weaving through large boulders scattered all over the highway. He also captured peoples' unsuccessful attempts to move them off the road.

"Dude, don't worry about that," Durrant's driver can be heard saying to a man trying to push a boulder to the side of the road.

The quake, which occurred at 3:49 p.m. PT, was reported as 6.0 magnitude by the US Geological Survey. There have been more than 30 aftershocks so far and more are predicted, according to the survey.