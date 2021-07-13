California does a 180 on school mask mandate as state rules vary amid latest CDC guidance

States such as Texas and Iowa have gone in the opposite direction. As of June 4, no public school student or teacher can be required to wear a mask in Texas, and the state will levy a fine of up to $1,000 for any local school, health or other government official who tries to impose such a mandate, according to an executive order signed in May.

"Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Iowa, too, passed a law in May forbidding mask mandates in schools. It also included bans on cities and counties requiring masks in businesses. Under the law, students and school employees can be compelled to wear masks only for a "specific extracurricular or instructional purpose" or as required for eye and ear protection.

As in Texas, Iowa's chief executive and other leaders implied it was a matter of freedom of choice.