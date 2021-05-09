Caitlyn Jenner says she favors path to citizenship for California immigrants

The former Olympian and reality television personality is facing steep odds by running as a Republican in a state where Democrats outnumber GOP voters by two-to-one. But the immigration views she expressed in the new CNN interview align with those of the majority of California Republicans, who tend to be more progressive on social issues than the Republican voters nationally who flocked to Trump's candidacy.

A late March survey by the Public Policy Institute of California showed that 85% of Californians say there should be a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants as long as they meet certain requirements, including 68% of the state's Republicans.

In the likely recall election, which has yet to be officially called or scheduled, all of the state's voters will be asked two questions. The first will be whether they want to recall Newsom (yes or no); the second will be who they would like to replace him with, followed by a long list of candidates including Jenner.