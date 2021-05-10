Caitlyn Jenner on Biden: 'He is our President. I respect that'

California recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner told CNN's Dana Bash that she does not believe the 2020 US presidential election was "stolen," but she does believe there needs to be more "integrity" in the US election system.

While former President Donald Trump continues to spread falsehoods about the 2020 election, California recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner told CNN's Dana Bash in a new interview that she does not believe the election was "stolen," but argued there needs to be "integrity" in the US election system.

"He is our President. I respect that," Jenner said of President Joe Biden in the interview when asked whether Biden was "duly elected." "I realize there's a lot of frustration over that election. You know what? I'm frustrated over what happened back then."

She did not go into specifics about why she was frustrated by the election, which has created deep divisions in the Republican Party. Though she acknowledged that Biden is the President, she also aligned with Republicans who have suggested there is work to do to ensure "integrity" in the election system.

When asked about the scores of lawsuits that Trump and his allies filed to challenge the results despite the lack of evidence of any widespread voter fraud, Jenner said she believes "in the system."

"We are a democratic republic, we need to have integrity in our election system," Jenner said.