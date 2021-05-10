Caitlyn Jenner didn't vote for Trump in 2020 and skipped the election to play golf

"I have been in the entrepreneurial world. People think -- you've been in show business, think of you as a reality star. Certainly, I've done that, but entertainment is a business, and you have to run that business," Jenner told Bash when asked what kind of training she had to be governor of California. "But I've also done other things. We sold a billion dollars' worth of exercise equipment on television. I've had aviation companies. I've just always been involved being an entrepreneur and tried to inspire my children to do the same thing. And they've done very well in that department."

Those life experiences, she argued, have helped develop her leadership skills. In an interview where she argued that Californians are overtaxed and overburdened by regulation, Jenner noted that she has been meeting with "budget people," but would not say whom because she didn't "want to expose anybody."