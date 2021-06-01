Bystanders helped a San Francisco police officer as she was being attacked

The incident comes as verbal and physical assaults against Asian Americans, especially women, have been on the rise this past year. There were at least 2,410 anti-Asian hate incidents in the first three months of this year, according to a report released by Stop AAPI Hate in May.

Police said the "investigation is looking at aspects of this assault on the officer which includes a possible hate crime."

Michael Waldorf was one of the men who tried to help, according to CNN affiliate KGO.

"It was a big guy, he was not letting go. He had a death grip on her and he was not letting go," Waldorf told KGO. "I felt like it was an emergency. I felt like he could really do damage, you know, that -- if we don't get him off of her right away, he could do some damage."

"I'm glad she's okay and I appreciate her service," he added.

SFPD said the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested, but his identity and charges were not released.