Buttigieg: There needs to be 'a clear direction' on infrastructure talks by June 7

Last week, Senate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal, though their offer fell short of the $1 trillion that they had said Biden was open to during their White House negotiations. Buttigieg told CNN on Sunday that though Republicans "philosophically seem to agree that $1 trillion investment is the kind of thing we need to do right now," there is still a lot of "daylight" between the two sides.

"Especially because things we consider very important -- from making sure that we're sparking an electric vehicle revolution and that it happens in the US with American workers on American soil, to the President's commitment to make sure that we get rid of 100% of lead pipes in this country -- we didn't see as much of that in the counterproposal," he said.

The administration, Buttigieg said, is "getting pretty close to a fish or cut bait moment" in its negotiations, indicating that Democrats may go it alone sooner rather than later if a deal isn't reached.

"So, we believe in this process but also very much agree that this can't go on forever," he said.

Appearing later on "State of the Union," Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said that "waiting any longer for Republicans to do the right thing is a misstep."