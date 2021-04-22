Buttigieg says climate summit an opportunity for US to regain moral leadership on crisis

"And that's why it's so important today that we are convening -- virtually, but still convening -- in the US a summit of leaders around the world who don't agree on much, but who recognize just how important this is," he said.

Buttigieg told CNN that Biden's "big, bold, but achievable commitment" on greenhouse gas emissions is going to help America "resume that position of US leadership and then challenge the other nations of the world to be part of the solution as well."

China, the largest contributor of planet-warming gases, aims to reach peak carbon emissions by the end of the decade and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Asked about China's plans compared to the US, Buttigieg said, "It's natural for America to be leading the way. That's what Americans are used to be doing. You know, the posture we're used to having. And then challenging the other countries of the world to catch up."

Regarding the sacrifices Americans may have to make to meet Biden's goal to cut emissions, Buttigieg said, "It's going to take a national effort, but this is not a matter of something that can be done just by asking individual Americans to make individual choices."