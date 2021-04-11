Buttigieg: Biden wants 'real progress' on infrastructure plan by Memorial Day

"You know, we've got some real kind of shot clocks on this in terms of things that have to get reauthorized by the end of September. So, you know, the sooner the better I think is the bottom line. We've got to get this done," he added.

The Transportation secretary stressed Sunday that the administration wants to act fast on infrastructure and that inaction is not an option, though he said the President would prefer to get Republican support for the package.

Democratic leadership is also facing some pushback on the proposal within their own ranks.

Sen. Joe Manchin warned last week that the Biden administration's massive package couldn't pass in its current form because he and a handful of other Senate Democrats believe the corporate tax hikes proposed in the bill -- designed to offset its costs -- are too steep.

The West Virginia senator said he would use the "leverage" he has in the 50-50 Senate to demand changes before voting to take up the bill, which has been introduced but expected to go through weeks or months of negotiations before being debated on the floor.