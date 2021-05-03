Bush says if GOP stands for 'White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it's not going to win anything'

The former President has been making media appearances to promote his new book, a collection of portraits of American immigrants he painted, titled "Out of Many, One," which happens to have been released at a time of heated debate over immigration in Washington.

Bush, who lives in Texas, has for years highlighted the immigrant community in his home state and has often praised America's immigrant history while advocating for immigration policies.

"I fully understand the populist angst that comes with the immigration debate," he told The Dispatch on Friday.

Bush, who has experienced immigrants for years in Texas and embraces immigration, said he can understand why those without that experience might feel differently.