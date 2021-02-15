Burr censured by North Carolina GOP for voting to convict Trump

The North Carolina Republican Party central committee voted Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial -- a move that made him the latest GOP senator to be reprimanded by his state party for siding with Democrats in the trial.

The result was expected, given the swift Republican anger toward the senator on Saturday after he cast his guilty vote. Among Burr's critics is state party chairman Michael Whatley, who called the senator's decision "shocking and disappointing."

In a statement released after the vote, the committee members said the unanimous vote was aimed at punishing Burr for his "vote to convict former President Trump in the impeachment trial which he declared to be unconstitutional."

The committee specifically said Burr should have aligned himself "with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate" who believe that the impeachment was unconstitutional.