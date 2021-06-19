Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley says he'd rather retire than get Covid-19 vaccine

Beasley tweeted: "I'm not going to take meds for a leg that isn't broken. I'd rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best."

"If I'm forced into retirement," he added, "so be it."

The 32-year-old wide receiver, who finished the 2020 NFL season with 967 yards and four touchdowns, said other NFL players "hold my position" but are not as outspoken.

"I feel for you and I'm hoping I'm doing my part to represent you guys well," wrote Beasley, who was named second team All-Pro last season for the first time in his nine-year career.

There was no immediate comment from the NFL.

League minicamps opened this week. Teams that reach or surpass the 85% vaccination threshold may relax mandated health and safety protocols.

"Everybody's tired of meeting out here and eating outside and doing all those things we had to do last year," Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Thursday.

"It's still a personal choice, but I don't see a reason not to be vaccinated."