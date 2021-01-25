Budweiser is skipping the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly four decades

Ahead of the game, Budweiser is also rolling out a new online ad this week narrated by "Parks and Recreation" actress Rashida Jones, highlighting people coping with the virus and a group of healthcare workers that were among the first people in the US to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. It's also giving away free beer on a dedicated website.

Confusion about the vaccine is rampant with 60% of Americans saying they don't know when or where to get it, according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Half of respondents said they were "frustrated" and nearly a quarter felt "angry" about the vaccine's rollout with 60% rating their state government's performance on vaccines as fair or poor.

Anheuser-Busch's other brands, like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, will air four minutes' worth of ads during the Super Bowl. But the absence of Budweiser, including in the pre- and post-game show, is something Rustgi expects people to notice.

"Some people might wonder why were not showing up at the Super Bowl, but we will just show up in a different way," she said.