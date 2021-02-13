Bubba Wallace: How 2020 helped NASCAR driver find his voice to speak out over injustice

Later in the month Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, a symbol still seen at NASCAR tracks not only in the South but across the country.

And days later, NASCAR and the FBI launched an investigation after a crew member discovered what appeared to be a noose in Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The FBI report later found that the item had been in the team garage since the year before and Wallace, therefore, was not a victim of a hate crime, but that didn't mean Wallace wouldn't keep fighting for equality.

"I think everything that happened last year just kind of kick-started and ignited the fire in a really positive way. Glad that I could kind of be the leader and the charge of that, but we can't become stagnant.

"That's the biggest thing. We have to keep moving, keep evolving, and keep up with the times." Wallace said. "It's really cool to see, but there's still a lot of work to be done."

Wallace acknowledges he may have been slow to find his voice and speak on issues that matter to him, but now that he's found it, he's not going to stop.

"That was the biggest thing for me, is just becoming comfortable in my own skin and being comfortable with my voice and what I'm saying, knowing that it's going to piss off a lot of people, but knowing that it's also going to motivate and push a lot of people to do better and be better."