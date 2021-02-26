Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving calls for the NBA to incorporate Kobe Bryant on its logo

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving isn't letting go of his idea for the National Basketball Association to incorporate a silhouette of Kobe Bryant on its logo.

The current distinctive logo was introduced in 1969 and features the silhouette of LA Lakers great Jerry West dribbling a ball, but Irving says it should be replaced in honor of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others on January 26 last year.

Bryant is considered one of the sport's greatest players after spending all 20 of his seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

"As a native Black man, as a native Black king, I think it's part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture, forward," Irving told reporters after his side's 129-92 win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

"I know that it probably was met with some people that love the idea and some people that don't like it.