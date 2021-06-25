Britney Spears apologizes to fans for 'pretending' to be ok in her conservatorship

Spears has been subject to a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008, following a series of personal issues that played out publicly.

Posting on Instagram, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker opened up about her regret that "pride" prevented her from revealing she was "going through hell."

"I just want to tell you guys a little secret," she wrote. "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted ... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing ... I think that's what we all strive for!!!!"

The 39-year-old star continued: "That was one of my mother's best traits ... no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger ... for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I'm bringing this to people's attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL."

However, Spears said, pretending to be fine on social media has "actually helped."