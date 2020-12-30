British lawmakers back post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal on eve of deadline

The agreement has already received provisional approval from the European Union, with both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel formally signing off on the deal on Wednesday.

"It has been a long road. It's time now to put Brexit behind us," von der Leyen said on Twitter, announcing the move. "Our future is made in Europe."

The European Parliament is expected to examine the deal at a later date before it can be formally ratified by the European Union.

The deal agreed with Brussels sets out a new business and security relationship with the UK's biggest trading partner after months of deadlock over areas such as fishing quotas, how the UK would use state aid to support British businesses post-Brexit, and legal oversight of any deal struck.

The agreement, which preserves Britain's tariff- and quota-free access to the bloc's consumers, spares the UK some of the most dire potential consequences from Brexit as it battles a crippling pandemic.