Breonna Taylor's mother says her daughter's death and the lack of justice is 'still unbelievable' a year later

There is no timeline on that investigation, she said.

Despite several police reforms since her death, including the banning of no-knock warrants in Kentucky, a search warrant approval overhaul, and the beefing up of community policing, Palmer says that's still not justice. "They don't help Breonna," she explained "but the goal is for there not to be another Breonna so you know their steps moving forward to make sure, hopefully, ensure this won't happen again."

Baker also said a settlement of $12 million from the Louisville police department received by the family, while holding the City and Police force accountable, "does not hold the officers responsible for Breonna's murder accountable."

Palmer reflecting back said, it's "still unbelievable" nearly one year later.

On how she feels, "definitely anger, just anger that the way this whole thing happened, anger that it was so avoidable, and anger that she lost her life for it."

Justice for Taylor would mean the "officers arrested and charged and convicted. That's it," she said.

She said the Louisville Police have never told her why this happened, and she hasn't had communication with them.