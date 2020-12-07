Breakdancing to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024

"It was a true team effort to get to this moment and we will redouble our efforts in the lead-up to the Olympic Games to make sure the breaking competition at Paris 2024 will be unforgettable."

Paris 2024 will see 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls -- the term used for competitive breakers, or breakdancers -- compete in one vs one battles, and it is hoped the sport's inclusion will attract a young audience to the Olympics.

At the 2018 Youth Olympics, there were three medals events that drew crowds of more than 30,000 people each day, according to the WDSF.

Measures that were introduced ahead of the Tokyo Olympics allow host cities to put forward new sports to be included in their Games.

Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021 with IOC president Thomas Bach saying last month he is "very, very confident" that spectators will be able to attend.