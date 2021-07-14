Brazil's Bolsonaro transferred to Sao Paulo hospital after intestinal obstruction found

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred to a hospital in Sao Paolo, Brazil, after an intestinal obstruction was found by his physician. He took to Twitter and said the current medical condition was the consequence of a failed assassination attempt in 2018. CNN's Shasta Darlin…

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be transferred to a hospital in Sao Paulo for additional tests to determine whether he needs emergency surgery, according to Brazil's Special Secretariat for Social Communication.

According to sources at the presidential palace, Bolsonaro felt abdominal pain at night, and he was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia to investigate the cause of persistent hiccups, the secretariat said.

Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the physician who was responsible for surgeries on Bolsonaro following a knife attack in 2018, found an intestinal obstruction and decided to take him to a hospital in São Paulo.

Bolsonaro will undergo additional tests to see whether there is a need for emergency surgery.

The President has been complaining for more than a week of hiccups, saying it was causing him difficulties when speaking in public.

On Tuesday night, he addressed the issue when talking to supporters. "Guys, I'm voiceless, guys. If I start talking too much, the hiccup bout comes back. The hiccup is back," he said.