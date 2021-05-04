Once upon a time -- and not so long ago -- political leaders who spoke truthfully and forcefully earned respect and praise, and they were often rewarded by voters for doing so. Why, then, are some prominent House Republicans angling to punish House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney for her brazen honesty about former President Donald Trump and the 2020 election and remove her as the third highest-ranking member of Republican leadership?

The answer is simple: Liz Cheney's honesty is making some of her GOP colleagues very uncomfortable. She has refused to deny the reality of the 2020 election by telling the truth that Joe Biden won the presidency -- and Trump lost. She has further stated behind closed doors, "We can't embrace the notion the election is stolen. It's a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. We can't whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump's big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed." Bravo, Liz Cheney.