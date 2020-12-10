Brandon Bernard executed after Supreme Court denies request for a delay

Brandon Bernard was executed by the federal government at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to a pool report. Bernard, 40, was one of five gang members convicted in Texas of killing Stacie and Todd Bagley -- who were youth ministers -- in 1999.

Bernard, 40, was one of five gang members convicted in Texas of killing Stacie and Todd Bagley -- who were youth ministers -- in 1999. The gunman, Christopher Vialva, was executed in September, while the other co-defendants were given lesser sentences.

Bernard was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. He was the youngest person in the United States to receive a death sentence in nearly 70 years for a crime committed when he was an adolescent.

Bernard said he had been waiting for his chance to apologize to the family of the Bagleys and his own family for the pain he caused.

"I'm sorry ... I wish I could take it all back, but I can't," Bernard said to the family of the Bagleys during his three-minute last words. "That's the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day."

The Bagley family thanked Trump and the federal government for carrying out the sentence in their statements.