Brad Raffensperger intends to certify results of Georgia's Senate runoffs by January 20 but can't say for sure

Five people, including a US Capitol police officer, are dead after Trump supporters on Wednesday breached one of the most iconic American buildings, engulfing the nation's capital in chaos after the President urged them to disrupt the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed Biden's win.

"It's one thing to have a peaceful, you know, nonviolent, you know, demonstration, or a parade to get your point across. But that, well, went way beyond it," Raffensperger said.

National leaders from both parties should condemn the violence, he said.

"Just imagine what our founders would say if they looked at that, you know, what they fought for. It wasn't so we could bludgeon each other. It was so that we could come together and have peaceful, respectful conversations on the halls of Congress, and that's where we worked out our differences," Raffensperger said.

Georgia's elections were fair, top official says

Raffensperger reiterated that Georgia's elections were fair. "The facts are on our side," he said. "We had fair, honest elections in Georgia."