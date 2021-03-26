Boycotting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar would be a 'big mistake,' says Belgium manager Roberto Martínez

"I think at the moment, we all know that the situation (with) the World Cup going to Qatar is a unique opportunity to bring the eyes of the world into any aspects that they are not right in society.

"We know that there's been big issues, but we know as well that because of the World Cup, the Qatari government is already putting things in place and will follow all the human rights institutions.

"The message is very clear: don't turn your back. Boycotting is the easy escape. What we need to do is make sure that we all participate and make it a successful World Cup. And then, from that point, make sure that change is there."

With European qualifying matches for the World Cup getting underway this week, Belgium defeated Wales 3-1 on Wednesday and next faces Czech Republic on Saturday and Belarus on Tuesday.

Of his players' protest before their 3-0 win against Iceland, Germany coach Joachim Löw told reporters: "The players have drawn everything on their shirts. It was supposed to be the first statement by us, by the team."

"We stand for human rights, no matter the location. Those are our values. Therefore, it was a very good and important statement."