Boston Dynamics is teaching its robot dog new tricks

Boston Dynamics is teaching its robot dog Spot new tricks.

On Tuesday the company announced three new products for Spot — Spot Arm, Spot Enterprise and Scout — that aim to increase the robot's functionality in hazardous, remote work sites.

The rather charming bot has become famous in Boston Dynamics' videos of it dancing, going on walks and runs, and even encouraging social distancing.

With the new arm extension, three Spots can get together for a bit of jump rope, according to the company. Spot Arm also gives Spot more functional qualities — specifically grabbing and carrying objects, and even opening doors.

Spot Enterprise is a new self-charging version of the robot, which can perform longer inspections and then return to its dock to charge itself. The company said it upgraded hardware for Spot Enterprise, so that it can work alone for longer, have extended WiFi and download large data sets more quickly.