'Boring' President Joe Biden could tempt the media to keep its focus on Donald Trump

President-Elect Joe Biden is getting ready to transition and move into the White House in January, but President Donald Trump isn't going to simply fade away.

"He's going to loom large," Jim VandeHei, CEO and co-founder of Axios, said on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "He's going to announce that he's going to run in 2024. He's going to have the RNC under his control."

VandeHei called Joe Biden "more boring" and "more conventional" than President Donald Trump, clarifying that those are affectionate labels.

Trump's daily tweets, theatrics and antics have boosted cable news network viewership numbers and traffic on news websites, and VandeHei said he wouldn't be surprised to see a dip in ratings and traffic, particularly around politics after Trump leaves office.

Seeing those declines could tempt the media to continue covering Trump, who has helped increase eyeballs on their coverage across the United States, VandeHei argued. That doesn't mean the news media is going to be hurt financially: VandeHei noted that many organizations have diversified operations that can withstand a drop in cable ratings.

But it also poses a challenge to journalists.