Border wall construction presses full steam ahead in final days of Trump administration

When it takes office, the Biden administration will face calls from activists to not only halt construction of the wall, but to tear it down, especially in environmentally sensitive areas.

"This (wall) has to go. It has to. This is too wrong for the environment, too wrong for the people that need to cross back and forth," Scott said.

Anti-wall activists such as John Kurc have spent months documenting what they describe as an environmental catastrophe at the construction sites. Kurc travels the southern border capturing video images of the explosive detonations used by crews to carve their way through the rugged terrain.

"This is sickening and a waste of money," wrote Kurc on a Twitter post earlier this month showing drone footage of what he described as blast damage in Arizona's Guadalupe Canyon, another location designated by the administration for the wall.