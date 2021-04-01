Border patrol video shows young children being dropped over 14-foot border fence into the US

A Border Patrol agent operating the camera in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, saw the children being dropped and alerted other agents in the area to their location.

The children were both alert when responding agents made contact and rendered aid, before taking them to a hospital "for precautionary reasons and further evaluation," according to the statement.

The incident took place in a remote area west of Mt. Cristo Rey -- a 29-foot tall limestone statue of Jesus near El Paso, Texas, according to the release.

The girls were cleared and released by the hospital and are now in Border Patrol temporary holding until they can be placed elsewhere by the US Department of Health and Human Services, the release said.

CBP El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said she was "appalled" by what she saw.

"If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours," Chavez said in a statement.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also condemned the smuggling in a statement issued on Wednesday.