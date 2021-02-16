Border delays could force Germany's car plants to close

The carmakers at the heart of Germany's huge manufacturing industry are facing a new threat: border checks that could delay crucial parts deliveries and force their factories to close.

Truck drivers have experienced lengthy delays after Germany introduced stronger Covid-19 checks and immigration rules at its borders with Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Sunday in an attempt to prevent new variants of the virus entering the country. That is putting vital supply chains at risk.

"If there are lengthy traffic jams at the borders due to testing and registration requirements, the supply chain is likely to break down and production will come to a standstill at many passenger car plants in Germany shortly afterward," said Hildegard Müller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

The border checks were imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus variants in the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region that spread more quickly than other strains. Traffic jams developed quickly, with lines of waiting vehicles stretching up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) in one area south of Dresden on Monday.