Bon Appétit needs to change. Its new editor in chief is ready for the challenge

"If you can't see it..."

After graduating from Stanford, Davis started her career on Wall Street. Her job as an analyst at an investment bank was demanding and not what Davis considered to be "soul satisfying." Despite the long hours, Davis found time to relax by taking cooking classes at the French Culinary Institute.

"Everyone was on the Harvard Business School track, and everyone was going to — and did go on — to have these uber successful jobs on Wall Street. I just had to follow this passion for learning to cook and playing in the kitchen, and I did," Davis said.

In 1989, she won a scholarship to study literature in Nigeria. Davis said she loved reading books at a young age, but she did not know that it was possible to have a career in the book industry until that flight to Nigeria where she sat next to a book publisher on the plane.

"They say, 'If you can't see it, you don't know that you can be it,'" Davis said. "I just had never met anyone who actually published books."