'Boiling up': Former NBA star Jeremy Lin says Covid-19 has sparked anti-Asian violence in the US

The guard had been playing for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for much of 2020 and was shocked to witness such racism on his return to the US.

"I was removed for about five, six months, and then when I came back, it seemed like things in the US had got even more hostile," he added.

Lin, who in 2019 became the first Asian American to win an NBA title while playing for the Toronto Raptors, says discrimination toward Asian Americans is nothing new.

He says he was targeted multiple times with racist slurs during his college basketball career but never revealed who those players were. And he believes Covid-19 has simply exposed an underlying problem.

From March to the end of 2020, the Stop AAPI Hate website received more than 2,800 first-hand reports of anti-Asian hate across 47 states and Washington, DC, according to data released earlier this year.