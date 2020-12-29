Boeing's troubled 737 Max is back in the air after nearly two years

Boeing 737 Max has returned to passenger service in the US for the first time since two fatal crashes grounded the jet in March 2019. Brian Sumers, editor-at-large for Skift, on winning over public trust.

Boeing 737 Max has returned to passenger service in the US this morning for the first time since two fatal crashes grounded the jet in March 2019.

American Flight 718 departed the Miami International Airport at approximately 10:40 ET this morning. American Airlines is initially using the airliner on a single route between Miami and New York's LaGuardia airport.

American expects to expand the use of the Max in 2021, and Southwest and United announced plans to add the plane to flight schedules in the coming months.

Prior to the departure, American officials said the airline will soon have 34 Max jets ready for service and have now trained 1,400 pilots to fly the plane.

"The aircraft is ready to go," airline president Robert Isom told reporters. He said the Max has better passenger amenities than previous 737s and "is much more efficient. It's much more green. It's a new plane that ought to be flying, and other aircraft ought to be left at home right now."