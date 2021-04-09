Boeing's 737 Max has a new problem that will ground some of the jets again

Southwest, which owns the most 737 Max planes, said Friday that the issue affects 30 of those 58 jets in its fleet. It says those planes will be replaced by other aircraft and that it "anticipates minimal disruption to our operation" since it flies Maxes on a limited schedule and the planes account for only a fraction of its planes in service.

United said the problem affects 16 of its 30 Max planes.

"We are working to swap out aircraft to minimize the impact to our customers," it said. "We are in communication with Boeing to understand the timeline for returning the aircraft safely to our fleet. We do not have an estimate right now."

American said the issue does not affect the 24 737 Max jets it had in its fleet before the original grounding, only in the 17 jets that were built during or after the grounding and delivered to the airline since November.

"We will continue to work with the FAA, Boeing and our union leaders and their safety teams as a thorough assessment of the issue is completed," said American.

American, the first US airline to begin flights with the Max in December, said last month that it has not seen any indication that passengers are less willing to fly the Max than they are other jets.