Boeing's 737 Max gets approval to fly passengers again

As part of the review process Dickson flew the plane himself in September, and went through the training pilots will have to complete.

"Base on all the activities we have undertaken during the past 20 months, and my personal experience flying the aircraft, I can tell you now I am 100% comfortable with my family flying on it," he said.

The FAA has worked throughout the process with aviation authorities around the world, and most are expected to issue their own orders to unground the plane as well. But there could be delays in returning the planes to service around the world. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, which oversees flights in Europe, said Wednesday it expects to take action on its grounding in late December or early 2021.

And regulator Transport Canada said it expects to conclude its review "very soon," although it added "there will be differences between what the FAA has approved today, and what Canada will require for its operators."

Boeing also said it is confident that the plane will be safe to fly once all the required steps are taken.