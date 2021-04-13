Boehner: Trump 'abused the loyalty and trust' voters placed in him

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner talked with CNN's Jake Tapper about how former President Donald Trump abused the trust of his supporters by continuing to push the big lie about the 2020 election.

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "abused the loyalty and trust" placed in him by his voters when he pushed falsehoods about the 2020 election.

"I just kept waiting for evidence to show up. The President was out there every day talking about the election being stolen. They're filing lawsuits, I'm waiting for the evidence," Boehner told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "And sadly, no evidence ever showed up. And I think the President abused the loyalty and trust that his voters have placed in him by not being honest with the American people about the outcome."

But Boehner declined to comment when pressed by Tapper on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy having also pushed falsehoods about the election, saying the California Republican is "responsible for what he's got to say."