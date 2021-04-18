Boehner: 'Republicans have to go back to being Republicans'

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner urged his party to return to its traditional principles, saying a focus on things like fiscal responsibility and strong national defense are key to winning back control of Congress in upcoming elections.

"You know, what I've suggested here over the last several months is, Republicans have to go back to being Republicans. Focus in on the principles of what it means to be a Republican: fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense," Boehner told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "They can lay out half a dozen principles that I think will help bring our party together, which is really what's going to be necessary if we're going to have a chance to take back the majority in 2022 or 2024."