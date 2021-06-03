Boehner: GOP push to enact voting restrictions will undermine people's confidence in the electoral process

"Anyone who's eligible to vote will not have a problem voting in any state. Now, again, I don't like the way they're going about making some of these changes," he said.

Most of the new laws make it harder to vote absentee and by mail, after a record number of Americans voted by mail in November.

The 22 laws in 14 states mark a new record for restrictive voting laws since 2011, when the Brennan Center recorded 19 laws enacted in 14 state legislatures.

Asked by Camerota if he thought the spate of changes were helpful or harmful, Boehner noted that states typically take a look at their voting laws following an election and that the policy changes made amid the coronavirus pandemic provided more reason for them to revisit the laws on their books.

"States are going to look at this, especially with all the exceptions that were made during the 2020 election cycle as a result of the pandemic," he said. "And as a result, every state did things a little differently, and so I think each of the states are trying to look at what happened in 2020 and figure out, you know, how best to move forward."