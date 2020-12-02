Bodybuilder Rene Campbell wants to change the view of what women should look like

Though Campbell ​says she loves the way she now looks, ​she says she is sometimes treated with cruelty, like when she has been asked to leave women's toilets.

"A lot of the time you are up against a lot of negativity. People set in an old mindset," Campbell adds.

"I was up against -- and still am -- a lot of criticism from people who don't understand why women would want to be muscular. But it just gave me a sense of confidence and mental strength.

"I'm stuck in a situation where I have to prove that I'm a woman in order to use these toilets? It's quite offensive. I do try and explain to them quite nicely. I may look this way but, at the end of the day, I am a woman. I have every right to use these toilets."

Studying female bodybuilders

For over a decade, sociologist Dr. Tanya Bunsell has been researching female bodybuilders.

"When I would tell people that I was studying female bodybuilders, the first reaction was, 'That's just not attractive,'" Dr. Bunsell, a lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science at Canterbury Christ Church University, tells CNN Sport.