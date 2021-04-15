Body camera video in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by Chicago police has been released

"We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city," the joint statement said. "We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully."

Video of the shooting is expected to be released at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) Thursday, Lightfoot told reporters.

In her news conference, Mayor Lightfoot said there was no evidence in the footage she reviewed that Adam shot at officers.

"I don't want to get into the real substance of this because the independent investigation is going on, but I've seen no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police," Lightfoot said.

Officers immediately tried to render aid after the shooting, she said.

The boy's family saw the video on Tuesday and asked that the video and other evidence not be immediately released to the public, according to a statement this week from COPA, which investigates all police shootings.

"COPA has remained sensitive to the family's grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy," it said in a statement Wednesday.