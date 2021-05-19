Body camera shows Black man being tased, kicked and dragged by Louisiana troopers before his death

Another video clip, obtained by the AP, shows officers forcing Greene onto the ground. An officer says, "Taser, Taser," and Greene can be heard screaming.

After being tased, Greene can be heard moaning while still on the ground and being put in handcuffs by one officer, while another officer kicks him several times. An officer can be heard saying, "I've got blood all over me, I hope this guy ain't got f**king AIDS," as Greene continues to moan.

The Associated Press reports that Greene is left lying face down moaning for more than nine minutes while officers used sanitizer wipes to wash blood off their hands and faces. This is not in any of the video segments the AP has posted online.

The US Department of Justice confirmed to CNN that its Civil Rights Division is investigating the incident, along with the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI.

In a statement, the LSP told CNN it did not release the video and that it was not authorized or obtained by official sources. LSP said it remained under direction by investigating agencies to not release any evidence or further information on the case.

CNN has reached out to the officers' attorneys for comment on the video.