Body cam video of police interaction with 5-year-old shows 'every adult in this situation failed this child'

"You feel like you can make your own decisions?" the officer responded. His tone is terse and his voice louder than what would be used in a conversational setting. "You feel like you can do what you want? Are you an adult? Are you 18? So why are you outside of school?" the officer asks.

He asks the boy why he's out of school, and then says he doesn't care if the boy doesn't want to go to school.

A short while later, the officer grabs the boy by the arm, and walks him up the street to a woman who appears to be a school administrator. They then walk to the officer's squad car.

The boy says "no, no, no" as they approach the squad car, and one of the women tells him there's no crying; it's not clear if it's the voice of the other officer or a school administrator.

The officer tells the boy to get in the car, and he doesn't. The officer lifts him into the car. When the boy starts crying, the officer says, "I don't wanna hear it. I don't wanna hear it. You better stop."

The boy is crying hard enough that he starts coughing and is left alone in the squad car while the officer walks around the other side and cleans off his front seat for the school administrator.