Body cam footage shows raid on former Florida Covid data scientist's home

"Police search warrant, open the door!" officers yell several times. "Make sure the whole block hears us," one agent tells his colleagues.

As Jones exits her house, one officer with his gun drawn appears to point the weapon in her direction, although it's unclear whether anyone pointed a firearm six inches from Jones' face, as she has claimed in interviews with CNN. Officers are seen holding her by her back and her arms as she shouts at them not to point a gun at her children.

One of the officers scolds Jones for taking so long after she leaves the house.

"That was not smart what you are doing," the officer tells Jones. "You need to calm down and get your head (inaudible) because you are making all the wrong decisions."

"All you had to do was answer the door -- there was no doubt who we were," the officer said.

Jones replies that her lawyer had previously told her not to answer the door. She seems confused about what officers want. "What are they looking for? Are they looking for a person?" she asked at one point.

Law enforcement department Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement that "this video demonstrates that FDLE agents exercised extreme patience."