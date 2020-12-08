Bobi Wine calls on US to hold Uganda accountable on human rights, says he was nearly killed twice

While authorities have said the restrictions are necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19, opposition members and their supporters say they are an excuse to curb campaigning before the election.

At the time, witnesses told CNN that police, military and plainclothes gunmen fired high caliber rifles in dense urban areas to quell the protests. Those accounts were backed up by multiple videos shared on social media during the chaos.

Wine made a plea to the United States and the wider international community to stop cooperating with Uganda until Museveni puts a stop to the alleged human rights abuses.

"We know that the United States, it has a very strong partnership with Uganda. We receive over $100 million a year for our security, but, again, this is the same money that is being used to murder people, oppress Ugandans and to abuse human rights," he told CNN.

Museveni has said Wine is "waging war" on Uganda by encouraging western countries not to invest in the east African nation.