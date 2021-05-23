Blinken: 'There has to be' a prospect for a peaceful political solution between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas

Blinken was also critical of Hamas, saying the group had brought "nothing but ruin to the Palestinian people," and asserted that President Joe Biden has been "clear we're committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself, especially when it comes to these indiscriminate rocket attacks against civilians."

The secretary plans to travel to the Middle East to meet with "Israeli, Palestinian, and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday in a readout of a call between Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also weighed in on the issue on Sunday, telling CBS News that he thinks the US needs to develop an "even-handed approach" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed hope that Biden is on the same page.

When asked whether he thinks the Biden administration is being an apologist for the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sanders pointed to the "incredible suffering" in Gaza in the wake of the recent violent conflict and said, "We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian."