Blinken suggests US won't take punitive action against China over coronavirus outbreak

Consulting with allies

On Afghanistan, Blinken told Bash that it was important for him to hear from NATO allies as the Biden administration conducts its review of policy towards the country and ahead of the May 1 deadline for withdrawal of American troops stipulated in the US agreement with the Taliban. Biden said last week it would "hard to meet" that deadline.

"One of things that was important was not only to share our thinking as we're going through this review, including the May 1st deadline, but to listen, to hear from our partners who are so invested, their ideas, their thoughts, their analysis," Blinken said. "And that's exactly what I did. I listened very carefully. I phoned back to Washington, spoke to the President to relay the views of our allies and partners and that's going to factor into his thinking and into the decisions he makes."

On Russia, whose aggressive behavior is a key concern of both the US and NATO alliance, Blinken told CNN the administration would "take necessary actions at a time and place of our choosing." He declined to give specific details.